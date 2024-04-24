Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Apr 24, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 3:26 PM

Senate Votes to Override Stitt's Veto of Oklahoma Survivor's Act

Nathan Thompson, Radio Oklahoma Network
It's a first for this legislative session, as the State Senate has voted to override the governor’s veto on the Oklahoma Survivors Act.
 
Sen. Bill Coleman of Ponca City made the announcement.
 
The law allows domestic violence victims found guilty of a crime to enter evidence of abuse at sentencing to get a shorter sentence.

