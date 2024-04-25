Posted: Apr 25, 2024 10:02 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

Doenges Ford is celebrating their 83rd anniversary this month!

Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK on Thursday, Brad Doenges, Bob Doenges and Joe Dillion share some of the history and memories of the dealership throughout the years.

Doenges began in Bartlesville 83 years ago as Doenges-Casey Motor Company at 310-312 Osage Ave., with complete parts, body shop and sales. That dealership actual got started a few years later.

As Bob Doenges tells it, the family had relocated from Blackwell to Tonkawa in 1918 in order to find work when the patriarch of the family Rev. Rudolph C. Doenges passed away suddenly from illness. Bill Doenges was 11 at the time of the move, and times were pretty rough.

Mrs. Doenges, as a single mother, raised four sons and a daughter, all of whom went on to successful careers. Three of the Doenges boys worked for Mr. Ryan at the Ford agency for several years while in High School before going on to college. These shared experiences and opportunities provided through working at the Ford agency, and a good bit of help from Mr. Ryan, resulted in Bill and Soland both becoming Ford dealers soon after graduation from college.

