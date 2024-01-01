Posted: Apr 25, 2024 11:01 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM Music proudly reminded everyone that this year's festival is the 40th Annual event!

OKM is goin back 40 years to celebrate with three great shows just as they did witht he first festival AND they are also celebrating with the youngster with their Especially for Kids programs as well!

GET TICKETS HERE

Jecelle Dobson Manhattan Chamber Players

Friday, June 7th 6:00 p.m. | Gates Open

6:15 p.m. | Jecelle Dobson

7:30 p.m. | Manhattan Chamber Players

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve: Pavilion at Clyde Lake

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra Jenny Lin & Adam Tendler

Saturday, June 8th 6:00 p.m. | VIP Reception (Wine & Appetizers)

6:30 p.m. | General Admission Doors Open

7:00 p.m. | Concert Begins

Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center

Escher Quartet

Sunday, June 9th 6:00 p.m. | Doors Open

6:00 p.m. | Reception (Appetizers & Wine)

7:00 p.m. | Concert Begins

8:00 p.m. | Intermission (Dessert & Coffee)

The Refinery at The Johnstone-Sare Building

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE DETAILS!