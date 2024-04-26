Posted: Apr 26, 2024 12:13 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will hear a presentation from a representative from Alliance Business Services regarding the expiration of the countywide contract with AT&T and a proposal that his company is offering.

There will be discussion regarding a letter that the district attorney has sent to the Chairman of the Board. This letter is in relation to the Board of County Commissioners agenda.

The Board will also consider approving quotes to make improvements to certain county buildings.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.