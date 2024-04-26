Posted: Apr 26, 2024 1:06 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 4:25 PM

Ty Loftis

There will be plenty of things to do in downtown Dewey on Saturday for anyone looking to get out and participate in some outdoor fun.

Beginning at 8 a.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, the Master Gardeners will be holding their annual plant sale. They will be selling a variety of plants until they are sold out. At 9 a.m., the Dewey Spring Round-Up Western Market will commence along Highway 75 north of Dewey. They will have several vendors on site. For more information on that, you can call 918-691-0714.