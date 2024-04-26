Posted: Apr 26, 2024 1:38 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

For those of you getting ready to use Southwest Airlines to fly out of Tulsa International Airport, it is important to note they will soon be cutting ties with several hubs across the country, this announced earlier in the week.

Beginning in early August, the airline will no longer be servicing the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the Bellingham International Airport in Washington state, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York and the Cozumel International Airport in Mexico. The company says cutbacks had to be made after learning they will only receive 20 of the 46 Boeing airplanes they had ordered earlier this year.