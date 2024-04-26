Posted: Apr 26, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 5:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., the Tornado Watch has been canceled for Oklahoma, but remains in effect for Kansas.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Kansas and Eastern Oklahoma effective until 9 p.m. Friday.

Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter likely, and scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible.

Isolated thunderstorms are beginning to form along a dryline over southeast Kansas and central Oklahoma. This activity may remain widely scattered, but those storms that form will pose a risk of very large hail and a few tornadoes. Strong tornadoes are possible.