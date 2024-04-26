News
Posted: Apr 26, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 5:51 PM
UPDATE: Tornado Watch Canceled for OK, Still in Effect for KS
Nathan Thompson
UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., the Tornado Watch has been canceled for Oklahoma, but remains in effect for Kansas.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Kansas and Eastern Oklahoma effective until 9 p.m. Friday.
Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter likely, and scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible.
Isolated thunderstorms are beginning to form along a dryline over southeast Kansas and central Oklahoma. This activity may remain widely scattered, but those storms that form will pose a risk of very large hail and a few tornadoes. Strong tornadoes are possible.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
