News
Cherokee Nation, Education
Posted: Apr 26, 2024 2:01 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 2:01 PM
Cherokee Chief to Speak at RSU Commencement
Nathan Thompson
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will deliver the address to graduates during Rogers State University’s 2024 Spring Commencement ceremonies May 11.
The first ceremony for graduates of the College of Professional Studies will take place at 10 a.m. and the second ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences will take place that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Claremore Expo Center.
Hoskin serves as Principal Chief of the largest tribe in the United States, with more than 460,000 citizens. Through his leadership, the Cherokee Nation has developed key strategic partnerships with RSU, including support of nursing and allied health programs, RSU-TV, public safety and campus infrastructure projects.
« Back to News