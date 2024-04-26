Posted: Apr 26, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning of yet another scam. This time, the scammer is calling from the number, 918-337-2800, which is what the number to the sheriff's office used to be. Sheriff Scott Owen explains how the scammer tries to trick the person on the other end of the line.

Owen said that the person that the scammer is attempting to impersonate did use to work at the sheriff's office, but has since found employment outside of the state. Owen reiterated that if you receive a phone call that doesn't feel legitimate, don't hesitate to call the sheriff's office at 918-332-4000.