Posted: Apr 29, 2024 3:31 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 3:31 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

Damage surveys have already begun as the central United States begins to clean up and repair from Saturday’s storms.

At one point, the line of storms stretched from central Texas through Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, before ending near Lake Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Michigan.

Preliminary reports indicate 10 tornadoes in southeast Kansas and 17 tornadoes in the state of Oklahoma.

Locally, isolated flooding remains a concern. Highway 160 remains closed between KS-99 and the Elk / Montgomery County Line. Highway 400 is closed between KS-47 and US-75, between Fredonia and Neodesha. The latest driver information can be found by using KanDrive, either by app or website.

The Verdigris River is expected to crest in Coffeyville tomorrow at 23.8 feet. Flood stage is set at eighteen feet. Coffeyville City officials expect to see minor to moderate flooding in the lower lying areas around the river. Hundreds of structures could see flood waters, with impacts possible to Highway 166 from Coffeyville east to the Labette County line, and Highway 169 from Coffeyville north to Cherryvale. Flooding is also expected in the eastern section of Coffeyville, and there is a possibility of disruption of city utility services.

The city of Caney saw the rise of the Little Caney River over its banks, with water levels the highest they’ve been in a few years. Officials hope the flooding will help with the flow of water upstream by removing beaver dams and fallen trees in the riverbed.

Residents are reminded to not drive into flooded areas, “turn around, don’t drown.”