Posted: Apr 29, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Civitan Club of Bartlesville is always active in town, raising money for various groups that specialize in helping those with special needs.

Appearing on Community Connection, Civitan Club board members Joe Sears and Shay Tull invite everyone to a Paddle Party fundraiser for Wayside Elementary School's special education program and new playground equipment specifically for those students with developmental disabilities.

The Paddle Party begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Elks Club in Bartlesville. Numerous prizes from local merchants have been donated for the event. A flyer for the Paddle Party is below, as well as a recording of the full episode of Community Connection.

Listen to "Civitan Club 4-29-2024" on Spreaker.