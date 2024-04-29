Posted: Apr 29, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners received a presentation on Monday regarding a proposal for internet service in the Osage County Courthouse. A representative from Alliance Business Services spoke to the Board and went over the advantages of what they offer.

They have made the same proposal to installing the internet at the sheriff's office. This is something IT Professional at the Sheriff's Office Gil Dupont has researched and believes would be a good thing for the county.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt showed interest in the service, but Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane hadn't yet been able to look at the potential agreement so the Board opted to table the agenda item to next week.