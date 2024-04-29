News
Osage County
Osage County GOP Forum Taking Place Tuesday
The Osage County Republican Party is hosting a GOP Forum on Tuesday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.
Sheriff Eddie Virden and his challenger Bart Perrier will have a debate. Candidates running for office of District One and District Two Commissioner will have an opportunity to speak, as will those running for County and Court Clerk, along with Representatives running for District 10 and 37.
The forum will take place inside the Ag building. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event set to take place at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
