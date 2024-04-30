Posted: Apr 30, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

During the 5th Annual Global Volunteer Month, from April 1 - 30, 2024, Phillip 66 offered "Good Energy," an employee volunteerism program designed to inspire their employees to connect with neighbors and share compassion, talents and hard work to improve our communities.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Janet Hardy and Jenny Brown with Phillips 66 said that through volunteerism, this initiative 'seeks to create community connections that inspire action, identify solutions to society's greatest challenges and improve lives.'

During Good Energy Month last year, Phillips 66 employees volunteered over 13,000 hours, which resulted in more than $300,000 in grants back to local communities.