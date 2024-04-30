Posted: Apr 30, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

Rain over the weekend continues to fill up Hulah and Copan lakes, with Hulah dam gates open for the first time in about two years.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hulah Lake is nearly 10 feet above normal and nine of the gates are open at the dam, draining water at a rate of just over 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Copan Lake is 1 foot above normal. One low-flow gate is open 10%, releasing 5 cubic feet of water per second.