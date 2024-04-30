Posted: Apr 30, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Our local Kiwanis story is rooted in making the Bartlesville community a better place to live and enjoy life for adults and — you guessed it — children.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis President Waymond White and club member Jim Sweazy said that as a club, Kiwanis hosts various service projects throughout the year, including Freedom Fest and the Christmas parade. Our biggest project runs every weekend during the summer, and that’s Sooner Junior, which also helps fund the scholarships we present to students in May.

Good news: Sooner JR. opens for the season on Friday evening! Sooner Junior runs from the beginning of May to the end of September. All are welcome, but you have to be a kid at heart to play. Our holes are built and maintained for tournament level play or an outstanding evening of family fun!