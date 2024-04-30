Posted: Apr 30, 2024 12:52 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 12:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Owasso man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to more than 10 years in prison on several charges of child pornography.

33-year-old Michael Joseph Moreland will serve 121 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after being found guilty of receipt and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography in Indian County.

According to court documents, between June 2022 and May 2023, Moreland knowingly received, distributed and possessed nearly 3,000 images and 50 videos of child pornography on his computer. In the days leading up to Moreland’s arrest, he was frequently in the top five and often the number one downloader of child pornography in Oklahoma.

A federal statute for victims of child pornography allows defendants found guilty of child pornography trafficking offenses to pay restitution to known victims. The court in this case ordered $15,000 in victim restitution.

Moreland will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.