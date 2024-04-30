Posted: Apr 30, 2024 2:20 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bailey spoke Tuesday during a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum at Tri County Tech's Event Center. He says the city's finances are exceeding expectations from sales and use tax receipts, where the city receives the majority of its revenue.

Bailey says major projects are on the horizon for the city, including a consent order from the state of Oklahoma to make a multi-million dollar improvement to Bartlesville's Wastewater Treatment Plant

Construction should begin in 2026 and is expected to be complete in 2030.

Bailey also brought up the city's search for additional water supply in an instance where severe drought impacts the area again. He says the city just found out that reallocation of flood pool water to permanent water supply at Copan and Hulah lakes are not an option