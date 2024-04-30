Posted: Apr 30, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

As storms caused damage across large portions of the state over the weekend, the Osage Nation reminds the community that they have a program available to help with the storm outbreak. The program is available to enrolled Osage Nation members who are in need of financial help.

Applicants could receive up to $2,000 in assistance within the fiscal year, as assistance is there to prevent the threat of homelessness, unsafe living conditions, natural disasters and other family emergencies. Applications are available on the Osage Nation website. You can also call 918-287-5325 for more information.