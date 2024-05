Posted: May 01, 2024 9:04 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 9:04 AM

Tom Davis

HULA LAKE

9.75 ft ABOVE normal

Pool elevation is 742.75 feet on 01MAY2024 09:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 57054 acre-feet.

COPAN LAKE

2.24 ft ABOVE normal

Pool elevation is 712.24 feet on 01MAY2024 08:00 hours.