Posted: May 01, 2024 11:47 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Republican Party held a GOP Forum on Tuesday evening at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This gave a chance for area representatives to speak, along with those running for court clerk, county clerk and district two commissioner. The evening was highlighted by a debate between Osage County Sheriff and his challenger, Bart Perrier.

Several topics were covered, including the use of flock cameras and the cross-deputation of the sheriff's office with the Osage Nation Police Department.

One thing that Viden was sure to highlight was the importance of keeping Osage County schools safe.

Perrier mentioned the homelessness crisis nationwide and how it is impacting Osage County as a whole.

Perrier and Virden both touched on what their top priorities would be if elected. Virden was sure to talk about doing what was best for Osage County citizens.

Perrier talked about the pillars that he is running on to be Virden's successor as the sheriff for Osage County.

While both candidates disagree on certain topics, they both agree that the citizens of Osage County should make their voice heard on the Tuesday, June 18th election.