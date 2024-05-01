Posted: May 01, 2024 12:48 PMUpdated: May 01, 2024 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Residents living within District Two of Osage County will go to the ballot box in June and face the decision to either keep the incumbent, Steve Talburt or replace him with his challenger, Bud Beaston. Both candidates made their case during Tuesday evening's Republican Forum at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Talburt admits that they have had their ups and downs during his first term, citing the price increases they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Talburt said he has made progress since day one and hasn't stopped. Talburt goes on to cite some of the accomplishments they have made while in office.

Beaston said that the roads need to be improved and ditches need to be cleaned out. He also cited a petition that the Board of Osage County Commissioners ignored as to the top reasons he was running to replace Talburt.

The primary election is slated for Tuesday, June 18th.