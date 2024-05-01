Posted: May 01, 2024 3:32 PMUpdated: May 01, 2024 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Citzens of Bartlesville and well-wishers gathered Wednesday afternoon at Bartlesville City Hall to bid farewell to Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles and to welcome new Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders to her new position.

Roles accepted the position of city manager for the city of Ada after serving as police chief and then assistant city manager in Bartlesville for nearly six years. Roles says he is going to miss Bartlesville, but the city is in good hands