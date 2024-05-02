Posted: May 02, 2024 9:18 AMUpdated: May 02, 2024 9:18 AM

Arvest will host a lunch and learn for future and current homeowners on Tuesday, May 7 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location north community room at 4225 SE Adams Rd.

The “Buy It, Build It, Boost It” seminar will focus on how to make your dream home a reality, whether you are buying or building a home or improving your existing home.

Guest speakers include Arvest Bank mortgage lender Jill Carse, home builder Cody Hough and interior designer Cortney McClure.

Lunch will be served. Please RSVP to Jennifer Tomlinson by Monday, May 6 by email jtomlinson@arvest.com or by phone 918-337-3433.