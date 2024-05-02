Posted: May 02, 2024 10:41 AMUpdated: May 02, 2024 11:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department is investigating after it was discovered that the, "Million Dollar Elm," tree had been cut down on Tuesday evening. This is a tree that was planted in 2014 to symbolize the Osage Nation's past and had sat next to the Principal Chief's Office.

The Osage Nation Police Department is reviewing footage. A smooth cut halfway through the trunk and yellow paint marks show that this could not have been from the Tuesday evening thunderstorms. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage Nation Police Department at 918-287-5510.