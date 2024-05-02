Posted: May 02, 2024 1:53 PMUpdated: May 02, 2024 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Two candidates are running to be the next Court Clerk of Osage County and they let their voices be heard during Tuesday evening's Republican Forum. Emily DeLozier and Lavendar Carroll are both running to replace Jennifer Burd, who will not be running for another term.

DeLozier is a long time resident of Osage County, who graduated from the University of Tulsa Business College and has studied overseas in Germany. DeLozier believes the skills that she has gained over the years makes her the most qualified for the position of court clerk.

Carroll has already worked in the court clerk's office, as she was hired by former clerk Angie Bruce in 2008. Carroll then began working for Judge Stuart Tate seven years later and has followed him to his current position at the district judge level. Carroll talks about how her prior experience would benefit the citizens of Osage County.

Burd had served as Osage County Court Clerk since 2014.