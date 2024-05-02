Posted: May 02, 2024 3:24 PMUpdated: May 02, 2024 3:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon on two separate cases involving grand and petit larceny. Elijah Campbell and his juvenile brother were arrested on April 30th.

According to an affidavit, Campbell and his brother are accused of taking $1300 from a lock box and using the money to purchase cell phones from Walmart back on April 16th.

According to a separate affidavit, on April 30th, the brothers were picked up after a call was made involving a gun being pointed at a victim. One witness told officers that one of the brothers pointed a gun at his father before fleeing. A ditched pistol was found in a bush at the same house that Campbell and his brother were sitting when officers located them.

Both were arrested, and Elijah Campbell is being held on an aggregate bond of $75,000. He is ordered to appear back at 9 a.m. Friday, May 3rd.