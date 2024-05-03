News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 03, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: May 03, 2024 9:51 AM
Cynthia Blanchard Defends the Price Tower on COMMUNITY CONECTION
Tom Davis
Allegations in published reports and chatter on social media has the Price Tower and its ownership the topics of conversation in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cynthia Blanchard with the Price Tower took to the airwaves to, as she says,"clear up the confusion."
A story appeared in another media source recently that stated that Blanchard had "confirmed" that the Shin'enKan Gate, which had a home at The Price Tower for 20 years, had been sold. Blanchard stated on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION that the gate was being sent to Dallas for repairs, and that "the gate will be returning to Price Tower."
Blanchard did say that they have sold some artifacts in order to raise cash to pay bills. She also mentioned that this isn't anything new and that the previous stewards had sold items as well and for the same reason.
As far as the allegations regarding money owed to three men, Blanchard claims thosse people are trying to tear them down in public and, at the same time, "are using a 3rd party an effort to buy the Price Tower."
Here is the COMMUNITY CONNECTION episode. Decide for yourself.
