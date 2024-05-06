Posted: May 06, 2024 6:47 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 6:47 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening and approved items on the agenda. The commissioners approved to amend the budget for this fiscal year to increase revenues and expenditures on CLEET fees in the amount of $11,665.

The Council also entered executive session and eventually approved a motion regarding economic development. This is the first of two meetings of this month, and the Council will meet again on May 20th at 7 p.m.