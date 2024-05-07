Posted: May 07, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

PSO is responding to weather-related outages, specifically in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas. Due to the level of damage, assessments are still taking place.

More than 5,000 customers remain without power, mostly in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas. At the height of the storm customer outages peaked at 8,864.

An estimated time of restoration for the vast majority of customers who can accept power will be available at noon today. PSO has more than 550 lineworkers, forestry personnel and support staff working to restore power.