Posted: May 07, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Tuesday, Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel told citizens they can call city hall or any city councilor regarding any question they might have regarding city services following Monday's tornado that ravaged parts of the city. He then thanked city workers and crews for diligently getting to work as fast a possible in responding to the disaster.

Roszel explained that the city council on Monday approved the proposed budget prior to the public hearing appropriating more than $142 million to various funds.

Here’s the approximate breakdown

General Fund: More than $40 million

Special Revenue Fund: $9.2 million

Debt Service Fund: $4.9 million

Capital Project Fund: More than $21 million

Enterprise Fund: $25 million

Internal Service Fund: Nearly $15 million