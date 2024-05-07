News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 07, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 9:47 AM
CITY MATTERS 5-7-24
Tom Davis
Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Tuesday, Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel told citizens they can call city hall or any city councilor regarding any question they might have regarding city services following Monday's tornado that ravaged parts of the city. He then thanked city workers and crews for diligently getting to work as fast a possible in responding to the disaster.
Roszel explained that the city council on Monday approved the proposed budget prior to the public hearing appropriating more than $142 million to various funds.
Here’s the approximate breakdown
General Fund: More than $40 million
Special Revenue Fund: $9.2 million
Debt Service Fund: $4.9 million
Capital Project Fund: More than $21 million
Enterprise Fund: $25 million
Internal Service Fund: Nearly $15 million
The City Council is also approved contracts and budgets for Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Development Authority.
« Back to News