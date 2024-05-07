Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Tornado Damage in Bartlesville and Barnsdall

News

Bartlesville

Posted: May 07, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 9:47 AM

CITY MATTERS 5-7-24

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Tuesday, Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Roszel told citizens they can call city hall or any city councilor regarding any question they might have regarding city services following Monday's tornado that ravaged parts of the city. He then thanked city workers and crews for diligently getting to work as fast a possible in responding to the disaster.
 
Roszel explained that the city council on Monday approved the proposed budget prior to the public hearing appropriating more than $142 million to various funds.
 
Here’s the approximate breakdown
 
General Fund: More than $40 million
 
Special Revenue Fund:  $9.2 million
 
Debt Service Fund: $4.9 million
 
Capital Project Fund: More than $21 million
 
Enterprise Fund: $25 million
 
Internal Service Fund: Nearly $15 million
 
The City Council is also approved contracts and budgets for Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Development Authority.
 

« Back to News