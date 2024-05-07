Posted: May 07, 2024 11:47 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Emergency Meeting that was scheduled so that they could declare a state of emergency in Barnsdall and Osage County, a representative of the American Red Cross was on hand to speak on what they would be doing to assist in the coming weeks.

Chairman Charlie Cartwright asked the representative if the damage he has seen constitutes an, "emergency within Osage County." Here was his response.