Posted: May 07, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

ConocoPhillips announced Tuesday a $400,000 disaster relief donation after recent tornadoes in Bartlesville and Barnsdall.

In a news release, the company said the funds will be allocated between the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Washington County Emergency Management to support relief efforts.

The company will also match donations from ConocoPhillips’ U.S. employees.

“Our thoughts are with the local communities who are dealing with the impacts of these tornadoes,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting as they rebuild and are thankful to the emergency responders, volunteers and organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Washington County Emergency Management that are helping those in need.”