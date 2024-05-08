Posted: May 08, 2024 6:29 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for our monthly podcast. Lankford first addressed the situations with tornadoes that hit our area this week and talked about his visit to Barnsdall to see for himself the magnitude of the damage.

Senator Lankford said he is working on an FAA authorization that will have an afftect on anyone who flies and on Oklahoma where we have an FAA training center just west of Oklahoma City.

Lankford also talked about the border crisis and so-called "special interest aliens" and putting a stop to allowing them into our country as well as all other illegal border crossers.