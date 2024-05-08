Posted: May 08, 2024 6:43 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 6:43 AM

Tom Davis

PSO continues to respond to weather-related outages, specifically in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas.

More than 2,000 customers remain without power, mostly in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas. At the height of the storm customer outages peaked at 8,864.

PSO has more than 550 lineworkers, forestry personnel and support staff working to restore power.