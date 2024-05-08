News
Local News
Posted: May 08, 2024 6:43 AM
PSO Update 5-8-24
Tom Davis
PSO continues to respond to weather-related outages, specifically in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas.
More than 2,000 customers remain without power, mostly in the Barnsdall and Bartlesville areas. At the height of the storm customer outages peaked at 8,864.
PSO has more than 550 lineworkers, forestry personnel and support staff working to restore power.
PSO is coordinating with local emergency management authorities and will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.
