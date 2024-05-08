Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Tornado Damage in Bartlesville and Barnsdall

News

Local News

Posted: May 08, 2024 6:51 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 7:15 AM

My Mom is Priceless Daily Winner for Wednesday

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Michiyo McMillan, Tuesday's Daily Prize Winner in "My Mom is Priceless" contest.

Michiyo wins two passes to a currect exhibit and a Tower Tour at Price Tower Arts Center, a book from our KWON Library or Tulsa Oiler Football Tickets.

Enter to win at Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar; Flowerland; Glorious Connections; Lashes Lash Studio; Lavers Aesthetics; McCoy Jewelers; Moxie on Second; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Truity Credit Union and Windle's Rock and Jewelry for your chance to win.

Runner up and Grand Prize Winner Drawn Friday, May 10, at 8am on KWON.

 


