Posted: May 08, 2024 2:29 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Several organizations can be found lining Highway 20 as you drive through Barnsdall. Some are in food trucks handing out free lemonade, others are giving out free hamburgers and in the case of Osage Nation Health Systems, they are in the Sinclair parking lot ensuring that everyone is OK, as Brooke Wallace explains.

Luckily, Wallace said the medical injuries they have treated so far have been very minor.