Posted: May 08, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 2:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dozens of volunteers from across the region are stationed in Bartlesville from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief to assist residents of Bartlesville and Barnsdall after Monday's tornadic storms, helping anyone who is in need.

Chaplain Dale Heatherly drove in from Quapaw to help with food distribution and spiritual support for storm victims in northeast Bartlesville, near the Harbor Freight store on Washington Boulevard. He says hundreds of people were provided assistance on Wednesday in Bartlesville and hard-hit Barnsdall.

Heatherly has volunteered with Baptist Disaster Relief for nine years. He says from May through about June, relief units are deployed almost constantly to various disasters across the state during severe weather season.