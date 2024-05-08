Posted: May 08, 2024 3:36 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 3:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Disabled Veterans of America will be in Barnsdall Thursday morning to provide immediate financial assistance to any disabled veteran impacted by Monday's severe weather event in Osage or Washington counties.

Washington County's DAV commander told Bartlesville Radio they will set up near the intersection of Anita Bryant and Main Street in Barnsdall beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday to immediately provide up to $1,000 for veterans who have been displaced, or $500 for veterans who have otherwise been impacted by the storm.