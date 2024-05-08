Posted: May 08, 2024 3:52 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 4:20 PM

Chase McNutt

Damage relief is in full effect in Bartlesville and Barnsdall after the F-4 tornado that tore through Northeast Oklahoma on Monday night. First Wesleyan Church is doing their part and partnering with Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Evangelical Christian organization that provides aid to those dealing with natural disaster relief and more.

First Wesleyan Pastor Joe Colaw explains how Samaritan’s Purse got involved.

Samaritan’s Purse will be in Bartlesville nearly two weeks if not longer to help take care of the damage. Colaw explains what they’ll be doing exactly over the cleanup period.

Samaritan’s Purse is also open to anybody that would like to come and volunteer to help. They are offering a shower trailer for anybody that needs it, along with taking any volunteers.

No tools or equipment will be needed, as they will all be provided to volunteers. They will have orientations for those choosing to help with one being in the morning before 8 am and another one around noon. For those interested in helping can go First Wesleyan Church at 1776 Silver Lake Rd in Bartlesville.