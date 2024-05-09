Posted: May 09, 2024 2:18 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 2:18 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville woman is in stable condition following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday 4 miles east of Bixby.

OHP reports that at approximately 8:12pm on Wednesday, a 2020 Ford Edge, driven by Debra Sipes,62, of Bartlesville, was westbound on US-64 approximately 4 mile east of Bixby when her vehicle departed roadway to the left coming to rest on it’s top in a creek bed. US-64 / 145th E Ave.

Sipes was taken to St. Francis Tulsa by Bixby Fire/EMS admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal injuries and arm injuries.

OHP reports the driver was sleepy and inattentive at the time of the crash.