Posted: May 09, 2024 10:51 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

As the community of Barnsdall continues to recover from Monday evening's tornado damage, Mayor Johnny Kelley has announced that a community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at the Barnsdall Football Field. Kelley says during this time it is important to be as transparent as possible to his community.

Kelley was sure to thank both local, county, regional and state-wide agencies for helping the community in this time of need. Kelley says it is this response that will allow for a light at the end of the tunnel.