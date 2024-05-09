Posted: May 09, 2024 11:19 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

A donation of $300,000 has been made by Phillips 66 to support ongoing tornado relief efforts across the state and in the Bartlesville area. The company will give $250,000 to the American Red Cross and $50,000 to the Salvation Army.

These funds will provide direct assistance to communities that are in need and have been affected by the tornadoes that have recently occurred. Meals, supplies, health services and shelters will be provided. Here is what Human Resources Services and Operations General Manager Matt Epperson had to say on the donation:

“Our company’s history is deeply rooted in Oklahoma and Bartlesville and we are committed to providing the crucial resources this area needs during this difficult time.”

Phillips 66 is one of the largest employers in the Bartlesville area.