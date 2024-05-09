Posted: May 09, 2024 3:52 PMUpdated: May 09, 2024 3:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on the charges of endangering others while eluding police, driving an MTV under the influence, obstructing an officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, and contempt of court.

Chase Morgan was pulled over for erratic driving back on April 30th and was suspected of drunk driving. Morgan denied drinking at the first inquiry from officers, but later admitted he’d indulged and also had an open container in the vehicle. Morgan then sped away while officers were still speaking with him.

Morgan sped through the Frank Phillips Blvd and Silver Lake Rd intersection and reached speeds of 85-90 MPH before eventually crashing into a tree on the 4700 block of SE Frank Phillips. Morgan then fled the scene and was able to evade officers.

He was then picked up on multiple warrants on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan was already out on bound on a DUI charge from 2023 but had missed a court date causing a warrant to be issued. Altogether, he was given a $180,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 31st.