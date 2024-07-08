Posted: Jul 08, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2024 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's has announced they are partnering with the nationwide sex offender registry network, OffenderWatch. This will allow Osage County to collaborate closely with other counties and agencies across the country to share vital information. Sheriff Eddie Virden had this to say on joining the nationwide network:

“When a registered offender moves from outside the county, deputies save countless hours researching a re-entering data because the offender record is seamlessly shared from one agency to the other.”

Osage County residents also have a free OffenderWatch App they can download. That app allows users to track where sex offenders live across the county.