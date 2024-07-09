Posted: Jul 09, 2024 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The temporary debris disposal site from the May 6th storm that effected Bartlesville has closed and City officials will soon begin burning off that debris that was left behind. Public Works Director Keith Henry said this will be an arduous process though because they must comply with the conditions of a permit they received from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality:

“We essentially have to burn it one piece at a time. It's going to take a long time.”

The debris is about 12 feet high and 100 by 100 feet in width. Henry added that city staff members are putting together the necessary documents so that they can apply for FEMA grants and any other funds they might be eligible for following the storm.