Posted: Jul 10, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Regional United Way is busy getting ready for its campaign kickoff .

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Katie Zaun and Julia Barron with BRUW invited everyone to their United in Giving event on August 1, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bartlesville Community Center where you can also participate in their upcoming online auction.

Zaun said that on top of a pep session of sorts is for the donor pacesetters, the fundraising goal for the next year will be announced at this event!

Your $20 general admission ticket to the event includes one free raffle ticket and lunch.