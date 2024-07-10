News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 10, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 9:40 AM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Giving United Event and Auction
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Regional United Way is busy getting ready for its campaign kickoff .
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Katie Zaun and Julia Barron with BRUW invited everyone to their United in Giving event on August 1, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bartlesville Community Center where you can also participate in their upcoming online auction.
Zaun said that on top of a pep session of sorts is for the donor pacesetters, the fundraising goal for the next year will be announced at this event!
Your $20 general admission ticket to the event includes one free raffle ticket and lunch.
More information on ticketing AND the auction can be found at https://www.bartlesvilleuw.org/get-involved/united-in-giving/
« Back to News