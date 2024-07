Posted: Jul 10, 2024 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford took to the Senate floor on Wednesday afternoon to remember and honor his former colleague in Jim Inhofe.

Lankford said that Inhofe wasn't only a colleague, but someone who helped Lankford when he first came into office.

Inhofe passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.