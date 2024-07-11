Posted: Jul 11, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2024 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Combating the heat is hard, but trying to beat it without the means to fully pay your power bill is even harder. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lt. Luke and Tonya Swain with the Salvation Army reminded eveyone how you can help those most in need.

Tonya Swain said, "The Salvation Army provides emergency services, including food, clothing, shelter, a safe space, and a hopeful word to everyone who needs it — regardless of religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, or political affiliation."

Lt. Luke Swain said, "For many, making ends meet is a daily challenge, forcing people to choose between things like heating their homes and putting food on the table. We understand the stress these situations put on families and are here to help."

With utility assistance, the goal is to provide resources that will help families stay in their homes.