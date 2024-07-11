Posted: Jul 11, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2024 9:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation has fed more than 53,000 kids through its summer meal program. That is a major increase of 40,000 families in comparison to a year ago.

This is a program offering families with kids on a free and reduced lunch the chance to buy as much as $120 in groceries for each child. Application remain open through Sunday, August 18th. This is an offer for all children, not just tribal citizens.